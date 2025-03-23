North Texas and Arkansas State square off in NIT matchup

Arkansas State Red Wolves (25-10, 15-6 Sun Belt) at North Texas Mean Green (25-8, 15-5 AAC)

Denton, Texas; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and Arkansas State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Mean Green are 15-5 against AAC opponents and 10-3 in non-conference play. North Texas has a 4-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Red Wolves are 15-6 against Sun Belt teams. Arkansas State ranks fourth in the Sun Belt allowing 70.4 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

North Texas scores 68.3 points per game, 2.1 fewer points than the 70.4 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.7 more made shots on average than the 5.8 per game North Texas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Atin Wright averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mean Green, scoring 15.2 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Brenen Lorient is shooting 57.0% and averaging 11.0 points over the past 10 games.

Taryn Todd is shooting 39.2% and averaging 14.8 points for the Red Wolves. Joseph Pinion is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mean Green: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points per game.

Red Wolves: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 40.3 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.