North Florida visits North Alabama after Murphy’s 20-point game

North Florida Ospreys (13-12, 6-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (17-8, 9-3 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida plays North Alabama after Liam Murphy scored 20 points in North Florida’s 84-70 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Lions have gone 10-1 at home. North Alabama scores 78.9 points while outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game.

The Ospreys are 6-6 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is 7-8 in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Alabama scores 78.9 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 85.6 North Florida allows. North Florida averages 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game North Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is averaging 15.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jasai Miles is scoring 15.5 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Ospreys. Murphy is averaging 14.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 85.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.