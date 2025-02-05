North Florida takes on North Alabama in conference showdown

North Alabama Lions (11-10, 6-4 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-19, 0-10 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces North Florida in ASUN action Thursday.

The Ospreys are 4-6 on their home court. North Florida gives up 74.2 points and has been outscored by 11.6 points per game.

The Lions have gone 6-4 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is 4-8 against opponents over .500.

North Florida scores 62.6 points per game, 6.7 fewer points than the 69.3 North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 6.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 fewer makes per game than North Florida allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaila Rougier is shooting 41.3% and averaging 10.4 points for the Ospreys. Jamisyn Stinson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

India Howard is averaging 6.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Lions. Charity Gallegos is averaging 14.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 59.4 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Lions: 6-4, averaging 72.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.