North Florida takes on conference foe Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Colonels (17-13, 11-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (15-15, 8-9 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colonels -1.5; over/under is 166.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jasai Miles and North Florida host Devontae Blanton and Eastern Kentucky in ASUN play Wednesday.

The Ospreys are 8-5 on their home court. North Florida leads the ASUN with 16.5 assists per game led by Jaylen Smith averaging 5.8.

The Colonels are 11-6 against ASUN opponents. Eastern Kentucky is 1-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Florida scores 83.4 points, 8.4 more per game than the 75.0 Eastern Kentucky gives up. Eastern Kentucky averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game North Florida gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liam Murphy is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 12.8 points. Miles is averaging 15.8 points and 6.3 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Montavious Myrick is averaging 6.4 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Colonels. Blanton is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 81.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.9 points per game.

Colonels: 8-2, averaging 80.0 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.