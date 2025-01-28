North Florida hosts Thompson and Stetson

Stetson Hatters (7-14, 5-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-11, 3-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson faces North Florida after Treyton Thompson scored 23 points in Stetson’s 81-76 victory over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Ospreys are 5-4 on their home court. North Florida is sixth in the ASUN with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Josh Harris averaging 3.0.

The Hatters are 5-3 against ASUN opponents. Stetson is sixth in the ASUN scoring 72.7 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

North Florida is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than North Florida allows.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Smith is averaging 12 points and 5.8 assists for the Ospreys. Jasai Miles is averaging 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Mehki is scoring 15.9 points per game and averaging 2.0 rebounds for the Hatters. Jordan Wood is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.