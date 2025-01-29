North Florida hosts Thompson and Stetson

Stetson Hatters (7-14, 5-3 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (10-11, 3-5 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Ospreys -10.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: Stetson visits North Florida after Treyton Thompson scored 23 points in Stetson’s 81-76 win over the Bellarmine Knights.

The Ospreys are 5-4 on their home court. North Florida is seventh in the ASUN with 23.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jasai Miles averaging 5.3.

The Hatters are 5-3 against ASUN opponents. Stetson has a 1-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

North Florida is shooting 45.0% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 44.6% Stetson allows to opponents. Stetson averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than North Florida gives up.

The Ospreys and Hatters face off Wednesday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles is averaging 15.2 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Ospreys. Jaylen Smith is averaging 11.4 points over the last 10 games.

Mehki is averaging 15.9 points for the Hatters. Jordan Wood is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 3-7, averaging 78.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 89.2 points per game.

Hatters: 6-4, averaging 74.2 points, 28.6 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.