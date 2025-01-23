North Florida hosts Queens (NC) in conference matchup

Queens (NC) Royals (6-11, 0-6 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-15, 0-6 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jasmynne Gibson and North Florida host Jordyn Weaver and Queens (NC) in ASUN play Thursday.

The Ospreys have gone 4-4 at home. North Florida is 1-12 against opponents with a winning record.

The Royals are 0-6 against ASUN opponents. Queens (NC) is ninth in the ASUN with 12.9 assists per game led by Aylesha Wade averaging 2.5.

North Florida is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Queens (NC) allows to opponents. Queens (NC)’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.3 percentage points lower than North Florida has allowed to its opponents (44.8%).

The Ospreys and Royals meet Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazmine Spencer is scoring 10.8 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Ospreys. Kaila Rougier is averaging 8.8 points over the past 10 games.

Wade is averaging 7.6 points for the Royals. Weaver is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 2-8, averaging 57.6 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 35.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Royals: 2-8, averaging 68.1 points, 34.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.