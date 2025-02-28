North Florida hosts Jacksonville following Williams’ 20-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (14-15, 8-9 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-26, 0-17 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits North Florida after Priscilla Williams scored 20 points in Jacksonville’s 78-64 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Ospreys have gone 4-10 in home games. North Florida has a 3-20 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Dolphins have gone 8-9 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is 7-10 in games decided by at least 10 points.

North Florida is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points lower than the 42.1% Jacksonville allows to opponents. Jacksonville averages 68.6 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 74.2 North Florida gives up to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazmine Spencer is averaging 10.9 points and 1.5 steals for the Ospreys. Kaila Rougier is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

Edyn Battle is scoring 20.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Dolphins. Saniyah Craig is averaging 14 points and 13.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 59.8 points, 26.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points per game.

Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 73.5 points, 39.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.