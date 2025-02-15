North Florida faces Jacksonville on 14-game road slide

North Florida Ospreys (4-22, 0-13 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (12-13, 6-7 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida travels to Jacksonville looking to end its 14-game road slide.

The Dolphins have gone 8-2 in home games. Jacksonville allows 72.0 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Ospreys are 0-13 against ASUN opponents. North Florida is ninth in the ASUN with 9.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Jasmynne Gibson averaging 1.9.

Jacksonville is shooting 38.6% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points lower than the 45.1% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida’s 38.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Jacksonville has given up to its opponents (42.5%).

The Dolphins and Ospreys face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edyn Battle is scoring 20.9 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Dolphins. Saniyah Craig is averaging 13.5 points and 12.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jamisyn Stinson is shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Ospreys, while averaging 7.7 points. Kaila Rougier is averaging 12.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 5-5, averaging 73.9 points, 37.8 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.