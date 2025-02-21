North Florida faces Bellarmine on 7-game home slide

Bellarmine Knights (16-12, 7-8 ASUN) at North Florida Ospreys (4-24, 0-15 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida takes on Bellarmine looking to end its seven-game home slide.

The Ospreys have gone 4-9 at home. North Florida gives up 73.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 12.1 points per game.

The Knights have gone 7-8 against ASUN opponents. Bellarmine averages 74.8 points while outscoring opponents by 1.9 points per game.

North Florida is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points lower than the 42.6% Bellarmine allows to opponents. Bellarmine averages 74.8 points per game, 1.1 more than the 73.7 North Florida gives up to opponents.

The Ospreys and Knights square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jazmine Spencer is scoring 11.0 points per game with 2.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Ospreys. Kaila Rougier is averaging 11.0 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 41.8% over the last 10 games.

Hayley Harrison is shooting 41.1% and averaging 15.3 points for the Knights. Hope Sivori is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ospreys: 0-10, averaging 60.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Knights: 4-6, averaging 74.6 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 8.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.