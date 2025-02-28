North Dakota visits Forte and South Dakota

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (11-19, 5-10 Summit League) at South Dakota Coyotes (17-13, 8-7 Summit League)

Vermillion, South Dakota; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota hosts North Dakota after Chase Forte scored 21 points in South Dakota’s 82-78 loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Coyotes have gone 13-2 at home. South Dakota is seventh in the Summit League with 11.7 assists per game led by Forte averaging 3.2.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 5-10 in conference matchups. North Dakota is 7-9 against opponents over .500.

South Dakota is shooting 45.5% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points lower than the 48.0% North Dakota allows to opponents. North Dakota averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than South Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forte is averaging 17 points, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals for the Coyotes. Quandre Bullock is averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

Mier Panoam is averaging 13 points and six rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 18.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 84.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 77.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.