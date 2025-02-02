North Dakota State visits Barnstable and St. Thomas

North Dakota State Bison (16-7, 5-3 Summit League) at Saint Thomas Tommies (17-6, 7-1 Summit League)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tommies -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas hosts North Dakota State after Miles Barnstable scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 86-71 win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles.

The Tommies have gone 10-0 in home games. St. Thomas is second in the Summit League scoring 84.8 points while shooting 49.8% from the field.

The Bison are 5-3 in conference play. North Dakota State ranks second in college basketball averaging 12.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.8% from deep. Masen Miller leads the team averaging 2.7 makes while shooting 44.5% from 3-point range.

St. Thomas scores 84.8 points, 12.3 more per game than the 72.5 North Dakota State gives up. North Dakota State averages 12.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game St. Thomas allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barnstable is shooting 44.7% and averaging 15.3 points for the Tommies. Drake Dobbs is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jacksen Moni is averaging 19.9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Bison. Miller is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 84.7 points, 27.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Bison: 7-3, averaging 85.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

