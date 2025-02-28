North Dakota State plays Omaha following Koenen’s 20-point game

Omaha Mavericks (13-15, 5-10 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (18-10, 10-5 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts Omaha after Avery Koenen scored 20 points in North Dakota State’s 93-67 win over the UMKC Kangaroos.

The Bison are 10-2 in home games. North Dakota State scores 69.8 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Mavericks are 5-10 in Summit play. Omaha is 6-11 against opponents over .500.

North Dakota State is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points lower than the 44.8% Omaha allows to opponents. Omaha averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than North Dakota State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koenen is shooting 52.4% and averaging 13.5 points for the Bison. Abbie Draper is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Grace Cave is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Mavericks, while averaging 15.5 points, 3.7 assists and 1.7 steals. Ja Harvey is averaging 10.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 28.2 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.