North Dakota State plays in Summit League Tournament against the South Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (18-13, 9-7 Summit League) vs. North Dakota State Bison (21-10, 10-6 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays South Dakota in the Summit League Tournament.

The Bison are 10-6 against Summit League opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. North Dakota State ranks second in the Summit League with 15.0 assists per game led by Jacksen Moni averaging 3.7.

The Coyotes’ record in Summit League action is 9-7. South Dakota leads the Summit League with 38.7 points per game in the paint led by Cameron Fens averaging 8.0.

North Dakota State is shooting 47.7% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 46.3% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than North Dakota State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Moni is scoring 20.6 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Bison. Jacari White is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games.

Kaleb Stewart is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 10 points. Chase Forte is shooting 45.5% and averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.