North Dakota State meets New Mexico State in NIT

New Mexico State Aggies (18-15, 10-9 CUSA) at North Dakota State Bison (19-11, 11-6 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and New Mexico State meet in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bison are 11-6 against Summit opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. North Dakota State is fourth in the Summit scoring 69.6 points while shooting 43.0% from the field.

The Aggies’ record in CUSA games is 10-9. New Mexico State scores 64.8 points and has outscored opponents by 1.4 points per game.

North Dakota State is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 42.0% New Mexico State allows to opponents. New Mexico State averages 64.8 points per game, 0.1 more than the 64.7 North Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Lenz averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.4 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Avery Koenen is averaging 13.9 points and 7.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jaila Harding averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc. Molly Kaiser is shooting 37.8% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 32.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Aggies: 6-4, averaging 61.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.