North Dakota State hosts South Dakota following Koenen’s 22-point performance

South Dakota Coyotes (10-14, 4-6 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (15-7, 7-2 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State hosts South Dakota after Avery Koenen scored 22 points in North Dakota State’s 81-74 victory over the Saint Thomas Tommies.

The Bison are 8-1 on their home court.

The Coyotes are 4-6 against Summit opponents. South Dakota is eighth in the Summit with 10.9 assists per game led by Grace Larkins averaging 5.5.

North Dakota State’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game South Dakota allows. South Dakota averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.3 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game North Dakota State allows.

The Bison and Coyotes square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Koenen is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.0 points for the Bison. Marisa Frost is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Larkins is averaging 23.9 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.9 steals for the Coyotes. Alexi Hempe is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 69.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Coyotes: 4-6, averaging 65.3 points, 25.6 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.