North Dakota State hosts Langbehn and St. Thomas

Saint Thomas Tommies (11-10, 3-5 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (14-7, 6-2 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas visits North Dakota State after Jo Langbehn scored 23 points in St. Thomas’ 76-71 victory over the North Dakota Fighting Hawks.

The Bison are 7-1 on their home court. North Dakota State averages 68.7 points while outscoring opponents by 6.0 points per game.

The Tommies have gone 3-5 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas has a 6-7 record against opponents over .500.

North Dakota State averages 68.7 points per game, 0.7 more points than the 68.0 St. Thomas gives up. St. Thomas averages 5.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game North Dakota State allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 6.8 rebounds for the Bison. Abbie Draper is averaging 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Langbehn is averaging 15.4 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Tommies. Amber Scalia is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 8-2, averaging 68.4 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 71.5 points, 27.9 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

