North Dakota State faces UMKC in Summit Tournament

UMKC Kangaroos (11-20, 7-9 Summit) vs. North Dakota State Bison (19-10, 11-5 Summit)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State plays in the Summit Tournament against UMKC.

The Bison have gone 11-5 against Summit opponents, with an 8-5 record in non-conference play. North Dakota State ranks third in the Summit in rebounding averaging 31.9 rebounds. Avery Koenen leads the Bison with 7.6 boards.

The Kangaroos’ record in Summit play is 7-9. UMKC ranks third in the Summit with 31.9 rebounds per game led by Elauni Bennett averaging 6.3.

North Dakota State averages 70.0 points per game, 0.2 more points than the 69.8 UMKC gives up. UMKC has shot at a 40.7% rate from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points less than the 42.0% shooting opponents of North Dakota State have averaged.

The teams did not meet during the regular season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Molly Lenz averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 8.2 points while shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc. Koenen is averaging 14.1 points and 7.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Lisa Thomas is averaging 3.2 points for the Kangaroos. Alayna Contreras is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 71.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 71.3 points, 30.7 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.4 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

