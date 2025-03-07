North Dakota State Bison and South Dakota Coyotes meet in Summit League Tournament

South Dakota Coyotes (18-13, 9-7 Summit League) vs. North Dakota State Bison (21-10, 10-6 Summit League)

Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -2.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State takes on South Dakota in the Summit League Tournament.

The Bison are 10-6 against Summit League opponents and 11-4 in non-conference play. North Dakota State is third in college basketball averaging 11.9 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 39.6% from downtown. Jacari White leads the team averaging 2.8 makes while shooting 39.8% from 3-point range.

The Coyotes are 9-7 in Summit League play. South Dakota is the top team in the Summit League scoring 10.6 fast break points per game.

North Dakota State averages 11.9 made 3-pointers per game, 3.3 more made shots than the 8.6 per game South Dakota gives up. South Dakota averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than North Dakota State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: White averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, scoring 17.1 points while shooting 39.8% from beyond the arc. Jacksen Moni is shooting 49.0% and averaging 20.2 points over the past 10 games.

Kaleb Stewart is shooting 31.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Coyotes, while averaging 10 points. Chase Forte is shooting 45.5% and averaging 19.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 4.3 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Coyotes: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 30.6 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

