North Dakota State and Washington State play in NIT matchup

Washington State Cougars (21-13, 15-7 WCC) at North Dakota State Bison (20-11, 11-6 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota State and Washington State play in the National Invitation Tournament.

The Bison are 11-6 against Summit opponents and 9-5 in non-conference play. North Dakota State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Cougars are 15-7 in WCC play. Washington State is eighth in the WCC allowing 64.8 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

North Dakota State scores 69.5 points per game, 4.7 more points than the 64.8 Washington State allows. Washington State averages 67.2 points per game, 2.5 more than the 64.7 North Dakota State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Avery Koenen is averaging 14 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Bison. Molly Lenz is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Eleonora Villa is shooting 44.5% and averaging 13.6 points for the Cougars. Tara Wallack is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Cougars: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.6 points.

