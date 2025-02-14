North Dakota hosts Oral Roberts following McBride’s 34-point outing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (6-18, 2-9 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-18, 3-9 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oral Roberts visits North Dakota after Issac McBride scored 34 points in Oral Roberts’ 94-88 overtime loss to the North Dakota State Bison.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 6-6 in home games. North Dakota is second in the Summit League in rebounding averaging 34.5 rebounds. Amar Kuljuhovic paces the Fightin’ Hawks with 6.8 boards.

The Golden Eagles have gone 2-9 against Summit League opponents. Oral Roberts allows 79.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.8 points per game.

North Dakota’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Oral Roberts gives up. Oral Roberts averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than North Dakota gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mier Panoam is averaging 13.3 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Treysen Eaglestaff is averaging 17.5 points and 2.5 rebounds while shooting 35.2% over the last 10 games.

McBride is scoring 19.4 points per game and averaging 2.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles. JoJo Moore is averaging 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 3-7, averaging 78.8 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.6 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 2-8, averaging 78.1 points, 27.7 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.