North Dakota faces St. Thomas on 3-game road slide

North Dakota Fighting Hawks (8-15, 3-7 Summit) at Saint Thomas Tommies (13-11, 5-6 Summit)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota visits St. Thomas looking to end its three-game road losing streak.

The Tommies have gone 7-5 at home. St. Thomas is 6-8 against opponents over .500.

The Fighting Hawks are 3-7 against Summit opponents. North Dakota has a 2-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

St. Thomas averages 71.8 points per game, 3.1 more points than the 68.7 North Dakota allows. North Dakota has shot at a 43.3% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points fewer than the 43.9% shooting opponents of St. Thomas have averaged.

The Tommies and Fighting Hawks match up Wednesday for the first time in Summit play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sammy Opichka is averaging 10.3 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Tommies. Amber Scalia is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mikayla Aumer is shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Fighting Hawks, while averaging 9.6 points. Jocelyn Schiller is shooting 45.1% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 29.2 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Fighting Hawks: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

