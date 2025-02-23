North Carolina visits Watkins and Florida State

North Carolina Tar Heels (17-11, 10-6 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (16-11, 7-9 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State takes on North Carolina after Jamir Watkins scored 23 points in Florida State’s 89-81 loss to the Louisville Cardinals.

The Seminoles are 10-4 on their home court. Florida State has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tar Heels have gone 10-6 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is the best team in the ACC scoring 13.7 fast break points per game.

Florida State’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game North Carolina gives up. North Carolina scores 9.5 more points per game (80.9) than Florida State allows (71.4).

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is scoring 18.1 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Seminoles. Malique Ewin is averaging 15 points and 8.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Elliot Cadeau is averaging 10 points and six assists for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 32.3 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 77.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.