North Carolina visits Starling and Syracuse

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-11, 7-6 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (11-14, 5-9 ACC)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -6.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse plays North Carolina after JJ Starling scored 25 points in Syracuse’s 91-84 loss to the Miami Hurricanes.

The Orange have gone 9-5 in home games. Syracuse averages 12.0 turnovers per game and is 5-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Tar Heels are 7-6 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is 7-5 in games decided by 10 or more points.

Syracuse makes 45.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (43.0%). North Carolina averages 80.0 points per game, 1.8 more than the 78.2 Syracuse gives up.

The Orange and Tar Heels square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eddie Lampkin Jr. is averaging 10.4 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Orange. Chris Bunch is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

RJ Davis is shooting 40.7% and averaging 17.4 points for the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 4-6, averaging 73.1 points, 33.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 73.0 points, 31.5 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

