North Carolina visits Lakhin and Clemson

North Carolina Tar Heels (14-10, 7-5 ACC) at Clemson Tigers (19-5, 11-2 ACC)

Clemson, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts North Carolina after Viktor Lakhin scored 22 points in Clemson’s 77-71 victory over the Duke Blue Devils.

The Tigers are 12-2 on their home court. Clemson ranks sixth in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Ian Schieffelin averaging 2.9.

The Tar Heels have gone 7-5 against ACC opponents. North Carolina is sixth in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 6.0.

Clemson makes 46.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than North Carolina has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). North Carolina has shot at a 47.0% rate from the field this season, 4.0 percentage points greater than the 43.0% shooting opponents of Clemson have averaged.

The Tigers and Tar Heels match up Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chase Hunter is shooting 43.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 17.5 points. Schieffelin is averaging 12.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the past 10 games.

RJ Davis is averaging 17.4 points and 3.8 assists for the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 8-2, averaging 75.8 points, 30.9 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Tar Heels: 6-4, averaging 73.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.