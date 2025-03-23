North Carolina Tar Heels take on the West Virginia Mountaineers in second round

West Virginia Mountaineers (25-7, 14-6 Big 12) at North Carolina Tar Heels (28-7, 15-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -1.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina and No. 16 West Virginia square off in the NCAA Tournament second round.

The Tar Heels have gone 15-6 against ACC opponents, with a 13-1 record in non-conference play. North Carolina is second in the ACC in team defense, giving up 57.9 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

The Mountaineers’ record in Big 12 action is 14-6. West Virginia scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 20.3 points per game.

North Carolina averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.0 more made shots than the 5.5 per game West Virginia allows. West Virginia has shot at a 45.2% clip from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points greater than the 36.6% shooting opponents of North Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maria Gakdeng is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Tar Heels. Lexi Donarski is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Sydney Shaw averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc. JJ Quinerly is averaging 24.5 points, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.