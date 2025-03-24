North Carolina Tar Heels play the West Virginia Mountaineers in second round

West Virginia Mountaineers (25-7, 14-6 Big 12) at North Carolina Tar Heels (28-7, 15-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -1.5; over/under is 126.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 12 North Carolina takes on No. 16 West Virginia in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Tar Heels’ record in ACC play is 15-6, and their record is 13-1 against non-conference opponents. North Carolina ranks fourth in the ACC with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Ustby averaging 7.2.

The Mountaineers are 14-6 against Big 12 opponents. West Virginia averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 20.3 points per game.

North Carolina averages 70.9 points, 15.3 more per game than the 55.6 West Virginia allows. West Virginia averages 18.0 more points per game (75.9) than North Carolina allows to opponents (57.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Maria Gakdeng is shooting 59.8% and averaging 11.3 points for the Tar Heels. Lexi Donarski is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

JJ Quinerly is averaging 20.8 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 steals for the Mountaineers. Jordan Harrison is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 7-3, averaging 67.1 points, 31.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.