North Carolina plays conference rival Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Panthers (14-8, 5-6 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (13-10, 6-5 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Jaland Lowe and Pittsburgh take on RJ Davis and North Carolina on Saturday.

The Tar Heels are 8-2 in home games. North Carolina is the best team in the ACC with 14.3 fast break points.

The Panthers are 5-6 in ACC play. Pittsburgh has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Carolina averages 81.2 points, 10.2 more per game than the 71.0 Pittsburgh gives up. Pittsburgh averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.2 more makes per game than North Carolina allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is averaging 17.3 points and 3.9 assists for the Tar Heels. Ian Jackson is averaging 15.8 points over the past 10 games.

Lowe is shooting 38.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Panthers. Zach Austin is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 74.2 points, 32.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 72.0 points, 27.0 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.