North Carolina hosts NC State after Jackson’s 23-point performance

NC State Wolfpack (10-15, 3-11 ACC) at North Carolina Tar Heels (15-11, 8-6 ACC)

Chapel Hill, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tar Heels -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina takes on NC State after Ian Jackson scored 23 points in North Carolina’s 88-82 victory over the Syracuse Orange.

The Tar Heels are 9-2 in home games. North Carolina ranks seventh in the ACC with 14.3 assists per game led by Elliot Cadeau averaging 6.0.

The Wolfpack are 3-11 against ACC opponents. NC State is seventh in the ACC with 9.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Huntley-Hatfield averaging 2.1.

North Carolina makes 47.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.4 percentage points higher than NC State has allowed to its opponents (44.6%). NC State averages 69.5 points per game, 7.3 fewer points than the 76.8 North Carolina allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Trimble is averaging 12 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Tar Heels. RJ Davis is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Marcus Hill is shooting 47.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Wolfpack. Jayden Taylor is averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tar Heels: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Wolfpack: 1-9, averaging 64.9 points, 29.4 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

