North Carolina Central visits Shaw and Maryland-Eastern Shore

North Carolina Central Eagles (11-16, 4-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-22, 0-10 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts North Carolina Central after Ketron Shaw scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 81-68 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Hawks are 4-6 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 1-7 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Eagles are 4-6 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central scores 80.0 points while outscoring opponents by 5.0 points per game.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 42.3% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 47.6% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaw is shooting 44.3% and averaging 18.2 points for the Hawks. Kyrell Shaw is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Po’Boigh King is averaging 16.5 points for the Eagles. Floyd Rideau Jr. is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 0-10, averaging 62.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.