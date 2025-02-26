North Carolina Central visits Shaw and Maryland-Eastern Shore

North Carolina Central Eagles (11-16, 4-6 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-22, 0-10 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore hosts North Carolina Central after Ketron Shaw scored 21 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 81-68 loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Hawks have gone 4-6 at home. Maryland-Eastern Shore is seventh in the MEAC with 28.6 points per game in the paint led by Shaw averaging 9.1.

The Eagles are 4-6 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central has a 2-10 record against teams above .500.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 more made shots on average than the 5.7 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central has shot at a 46.1% clip from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points fewer than the 47.7% shooting opponents of Maryland-Eastern Shore have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Johnson is shooting 38.6% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 12.5 points. Shaw is shooting 37.7% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Isaac Parson is averaging eight points and 4.6 assists for the Eagles. Po’Boigh King is averaging 17.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 0-10, averaging 62.8 points, 27.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 79.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.