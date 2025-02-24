North Carolina Central visits Mcelrath and Delaware State

North Carolina Central Eagles (7-17, 4-5 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (5-19, 1-9 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts North Carolina Central after Kiarra Mcelrath scored 20 points in Delaware State’s 77-56 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Hornets have gone 5-6 at home. Delaware State is seventh in the MEAC with 9.3 assists per game led by Najah Lane averaging 2.8.

The Eagles have gone 4-5 against MEAC opponents. North Carolina Central is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Delaware State is shooting 35.8% from the field this season, 7.6 percentage points lower than the 43.4% North Carolina Central allows to opponents. North Carolina Central’s 36.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.1 percentage points lower than Delaware State has given up to its opponents (42.8%).

The Hornets and Eagles face off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mcelrath is scoring 13.2 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Hornets. Mahogany Cottingham is averaging 11.8 points and 2.4 rebounds while shooting 28.1% over the last 10 games.

Kyla Bryant is averaging 13.9 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Morgan Callahan is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 59.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 71.4 points, 34.7 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.