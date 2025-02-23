North Carolina Central visits Delaware State after Robinson’s 28-point performance

North Carolina Central Eagles (11-15, 4-5 MEAC) at Delaware State Hornets (13-12, 5-5 MEAC)

Dover, Delaware; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State hosts North Carolina Central after Martaz Robinson scored 28 points in Delaware State’s 94-88 overtime loss to the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Hornets are 8-2 on their home court. Delaware State is 4-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 4-5 in MEAC play. North Carolina Central has a 2-9 record against opponents over .500.

Delaware State’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 5.7 per game North Carolina Central gives up. North Carolina Central averages 6.6 more points per game (79.9) than Delaware State allows (73.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert Smith is shooting 41.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Hornets. Kaseem Watson is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

Po’Boigh King is shooting 33.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.3 points. Perry Smith Jr. is shooting 56.8% and averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 6-4, averaging 84.1 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 83.0 points, 35.2 rebounds, 17.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.