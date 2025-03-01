North Carolina Central takes on conference rival Howard

Howard Bison (12-16, 7-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (11-17, 4-7 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Blake Harper and Howard take on Po’Boigh King and North Carolina Central on Saturday.

The Eagles are 8-4 in home games. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC with 16.0 assists per game led by Isaac Parson averaging 4.5.

The Bison are 7-4 against MEAC opponents. Howard is fourth in the MEAC with 22.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Harper averaging 5.4.

North Carolina Central is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.8% Howard allows to opponents. Howard averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.0 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game North Carolina Central allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 16.5 points for the Eagles. Perry Smith Jr. is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Harper is averaging 19.5 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bison. Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 79.1 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.2 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.8 points per game.

Bison: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 29.7 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.