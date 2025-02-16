North Carolina Central plays Morgan State, seeks 6th straight home win

Morgan State Bears (10-14, 4-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (11-14, 4-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Eagles face Morgan State.

The Eagles are 8-3 on their home court. North Carolina Central is the best team in the MEAC with 17.1 fast break points.

The Bears are 4-4 in conference matchups. Morgan State is third in the MEAC with 22.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Daniel Akitoby averaging 3.8.

North Carolina Central is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 46.0% Morgan State allows to opponents. Morgan State scores 7.1 more points per game (81.0) than North Carolina Central allows (73.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King is shooting 44.6% and averaging 16.4 points for the Eagles. Keishon Porter is averaging 11.8 points over the last 10 games.

Kameron Hobbs averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Will Thomas is shooting 42.9% and averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 82.4 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points per game.

Bears: 4-6, averaging 78.7 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.