North Carolina Central plays conference rival Coppin State

Coppin State Eagles (4-18, 2-5 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (10-14, 3-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -12.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Po’Boigh King and North Carolina Central host Toby Nnadozie and Coppin State in MEAC play Saturday.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 7-3 in home games. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC with 37.8 points per game in the paint led by Perry Smith Jr. averaging 6.0.

The Coppin State Eagles are 2-5 against MEAC opponents. Coppin State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Carolina Central’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Coppin State gives up. Coppin State’s 38.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.2 percentage points lower than North Carolina Central has given up to its opponents (47.7%).

TOP PERFORMERS: King is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Keishon Porter is averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nnadozie is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Coppin State Eagles, while averaging 12.1 points and 2.4 steals. Jonathan Dunn is averaging 11.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: North Carolina Central Eagles: 4-6, averaging 82.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Coppin State Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.