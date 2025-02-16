North Carolina Central hosts Ojukwu and Morgan State

Morgan State Bears (11-12, 4-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (6-17, 3-5 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State takes on North Carolina Central after Naya Ojukwu scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 60-55 victory over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Eagles have gone 4-4 at home. North Carolina Central is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 22.7 turnovers per game.

The Bears are 4-4 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State is seventh in the MEAC with 19.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Laila Fair averaging 4.5.

North Carolina Central’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 59.8 points per game, 23.6 fewer points than the 83.4 North Carolina Central allows.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyla Bryant is averaging 13.8 points and 3.5 assists for the Eagles. Aysia Hinton is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ja’la Bannerman averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 9.2 points while shooting 33.9% from beyond the arc. Ojukwu is averaging 13.4 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.