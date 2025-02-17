North Carolina Central hosts Morgan State after Ojukwu’s 20-point game

Morgan State Bears (11-12, 4-4 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (6-17, 3-5 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State faces North Carolina Central after Naya Ojukwu scored 20 points in Morgan State’s 60-55 win against the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Eagles are 4-4 in home games. North Carolina Central is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 22.7 turnovers per game.

The Bears have gone 4-4 against MEAC opponents. Morgan State has a 5-8 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

North Carolina Central’s average of 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 4.9 per game Morgan State allows. Morgan State averages 59.8 points per game, 23.6 fewer points than the 83.4 North Carolina Central gives up to opponents.

The Eagles and Bears face off Monday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Callahan is averaging 13.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Kyla Bryant is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Laila Fair is averaging 9.6 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Bears. Ojukwu is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 72.0 points, 33.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 10.5 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.9 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 61.4 points, 35.5 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.