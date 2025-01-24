North Carolina Central hosts Everett and South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-10, 3-1 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (9-12, 2-2 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State visits North Carolina Central after Davion Everett scored 21 points in South Carolina State’s 78-64 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Eagles are 6-3 in home games. North Carolina Central averages 80.5 points and has outscored opponents by 6.7 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in conference play. South Carolina State is third in the MEAC with 14.1 assists per game led by Mitchel Taylor averaging 2.4.

North Carolina Central averages 80.5 points, 10.2 more per game than the 70.3 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 76.3 points per game, 2.5 more than the 73.8 North Carolina Central allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King is shooting 31.2% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 16.1 points. Keishon Porter is shooting 55.6% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Drayton Jones is shooting 56.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

