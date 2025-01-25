North Carolina Central hosts Everett and South Carolina State

South Carolina State Bulldogs (9-10, 3-1 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (9-12, 2-2 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State takes on North Carolina Central after Davion Everett scored 21 points in South Carolina State’s 78-64 win against the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Eagles are 6-3 on their home court. North Carolina Central is 5-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Bulldogs are 3-1 in conference matchups. South Carolina State ranks second in the MEAC allowing 70.3 points while holding opponents to 44.9% shooting.

North Carolina Central is shooting 46.1% from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points higher than the 44.9% South Carolina State allows to opponents. South Carolina State averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than North Carolina Central allows.

The Eagles and Bulldogs square off Saturday for the first time in MEAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Po’Boigh King is averaging 16.1 points for the Eagles. Keishon Porter is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

Drayton Jones is shooting 56.4% and averaging 12.8 points for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 81.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 75.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

