North Carolina Central and Coppin State face off for conference showdown

Coppin State Eagles (4-18, 2-5 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (10-14, 3-4 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Toby Nnadozie and Coppin State take on Po’Boigh King and North Carolina Central in MEAC action Saturday.

The North Carolina Central Eagles are 7-3 in home games. North Carolina Central is 2-9 against opponents with a winning record.

The Coppin State Eagles are 2-5 in MEAC play. Coppin State ranks eighth in the MEAC shooting 27.5% from 3-point range.

North Carolina Central is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 3.0 percentage points lower than the 49.3% Coppin State allows to opponents. Coppin State averages 60.6 points per game, 13.9 fewer points than the 74.5 North Carolina Central allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the North Carolina Central Eagles. Keishon Porter is averaging 12.2 points and 4.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Nnadozie is averaging 12.1 points and 2.4 steals for the Coppin State Eagles. Julius Ellerbe is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: North Carolina Central Eagles: 4-6, averaging 82.0 points, 34.3 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points per game.

Coppin State Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.0 points, 27.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.