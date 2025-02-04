North Alabama visits Witt and Austin Peay

North Alabama Lions (15-8, 7-3 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-14, 4-6 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay faces North Alabama after Sai Witt scored 29 points in Austin Peay’s 88-82 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Governors are 5-3 in home games. Austin Peay allows 74.3 points and has been outscored by 4.9 points per game.

The Lions have gone 7-3 against ASUN opponents. North Alabama is third in the ASUN with 23.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Taye Fields averaging 5.7.

Austin Peay scores 69.4 points per game, 2.2 fewer points than the 71.6 North Alabama allows. North Alabama averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.9 more makes per game than Austin Peay allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: LJ Thomas is shooting 38.8% and averaging 14.0 points for the Governors. Anton Brookshire is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

Jacari Lane is averaging 16.6 points and 4.3 assists for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 4-6, averaging 75.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Lions: 7-3, averaging 80.5 points, 37.6 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.