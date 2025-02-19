North Alabama visits Ognacevic and Lipscomb

North Alabama Lions (20-8, 12-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (19-9, 11-4 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on North Alabama after Jacob Ognacevic scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 66-57 loss to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels.

The Bisons are 10-3 on their home court. Lipscomb scores 78.9 points and has outscored opponents by 11.7 points per game.

The Lions are 12-3 in ASUN play. North Alabama scores 79.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Lipscomb scores 78.9 points, 8.1 more per game than the 70.8 North Alabama gives up. North Alabama has shot at a 45.7% rate from the field this season, 3.3 percentage points greater than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Lipscomb have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gyasi Powell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bisons, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Ognacevic is averaging 20 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jacari Lane is averaging 16.6 points and 4.4 assists for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 7-3, averaging 78.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 39.0 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.