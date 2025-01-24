North Alabama visits Lipscomb after Vinson’s 22-point game

North Alabama Lions (9-9, 4-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (12-6, 5-2 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb hosts North Alabama after Bella Vinson scored 22 points in Lipscomb’s 71-69 loss to the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Bisons are 9-2 in home games. Lipscomb is eighth in the ASUN in rebounding with 32.2 rebounds. Taylor Bowen leads the Bisons with 5.1 boards.

The Lions are 4-3 against conference opponents. North Alabama ranks third in the ASUN with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by India Howard averaging 4.3.

Lipscomb makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than North Alabama has allowed to its opponents (41.0%). North Alabama averages 68.4 points per game, 1.7 more than the 66.7 Lipscomb gives up.

The Bisons and Lions face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vinson is averaging 13.8 points for the Bisons. Claira McGowan is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Charity Gallegos is averaging 12.9 points and 3.7 assists for the Lions. Alyssa Clutter is averaging 7.8 points and 5.6 rebounds over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.9 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.