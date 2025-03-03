North Alabama plays in ASUN Tournament against the Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (14-18, 9-10 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (22-9, 14-4 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama plays in the ASUN Tournament against Austin Peay.

The Lions’ record in ASUN play is 14-4, and their record is 8-5 against non-conference opponents. North Alabama is the ASUN leader with 35.2 rebounds per game led by Corneilous Williams averaging 8.8.

The Governors are 9-10 in ASUN play. Austin Peay has a 7-10 record against opponents over .500.

North Alabama scores 79.3 points per game, 4.9 more points than the 74.4 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 71.8 points per game, 0.9 more than the 70.9 North Alabama gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniel Ortiz is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 11.7 points. Jacari Lane is shooting 41.5% and averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LJ Thomas is shooting 41.6% and averaging 14.3 points for the Governors. Tate McCubbin is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 8-2, averaging 79.8 points, 34.8 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Governors: 5-5, averaging 78.3 points, 29.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.