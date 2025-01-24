North Alabama plays Austin Peay, seeks 7th straight home win

Austin Peay Governors (8-12, 3-4 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (13-7, 5-2 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama hosts Austin Peay looking to extend its six-game home winning streak.

The Lions have gone 8-1 at home. North Alabama is ninth in the ASUN with 12.9 assists per game led by Jacari Lane averaging 4.5.

The Governors are 3-4 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is 2-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Alabama scores 78.6 points, 5.8 more per game than the 72.8 Austin Peay gives up. Austin Peay averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 fewer makes per game than North Alabama gives up.

The Lions and Governors square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lane is shooting 43.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Isaac Haney is shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, while averaging 10.7 points. Tate McCubbin is shooting 44.4% and averaging 13.7 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 35.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.5 points per game.

Governors: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.