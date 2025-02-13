North Alabama hosts Murphy and North Florida

North Florida Ospreys (13-12, 6-6 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (17-8, 9-3 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -8.5; over/under is 165.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Florida visits North Alabama after Liam Murphy scored 20 points in North Florida’s 84-70 loss to the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles.

The Lions have gone 10-1 at home. North Alabama ranks fourth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 70.9 points while holding opponents to 43.0% shooting.

The Ospreys are 6-6 in ASUN play. North Florida gives up 85.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

North Alabama is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 48.0% North Florida allows to opponents. North Florida averages 12.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.5 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game North Alabama allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacari Lane is shooting 40.9% and averaging 15.9 points for the Lions. Daniel Ortiz is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Jasai Miles is averaging 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Ospreys. Murphy is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 7-3, averaging 78.7 points, 36.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Ospreys: 6-4, averaging 85.7 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.