Norfolk State visits Shaw and Maryland-Eastern Shore

Norfolk State Spartans (16-8, 6-1 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (4-19, 0-7 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maryland-Eastern Shore takes on Norfolk State after Ketron Shaw scored 25 points in Maryland-Eastern Shore’s 77-57 loss to the Howard Bison.

The Hawks are 4-4 in home games. Maryland-Eastern Shore has a 4-13 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Spartans are 6-1 in MEAC play. Norfolk State is fifth in the MEAC with 30.7 rebounds per game led by Jalen Myers averaging 5.5.

Maryland-Eastern Shore’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Johnson is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 12 points. Shaw is averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Brian Moore Jr. is scoring 18.9 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Spartans. Myers is averaging 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 29.5 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 79.4 points, 33.0 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.