Norfolk State visits North Carolina Central following King’s 20-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (20-9, 10-2 MEAC) at North Carolina Central Eagles (12-17, 5-7 MEAC)

Durham, North Carolina; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts Norfolk State after Po’Boigh King scored 20 points in North Carolina Central’s 72-68 win over the Howard Bison.

The Eagles are 9-4 on their home court. North Carolina Central ranks eighth in the MEAC with 19.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaqai Murray averaging 2.9.

The Spartans have gone 10-2 against MEAC opponents. Norfolk State is 7-7 against opponents with a winning record.

North Carolina Central’s average of 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Norfolk State allows. Norfolk State averages 77.9 points per game, 3.3 more than the 74.6 North Carolina Central gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: King is averaging 16.6 points for the Eagles. Perry Smith Jr. is averaging 13.7 points and 7.9 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Brian Moore Jr. is averaging 18.7 points for the Spartans. Terrance Jones is averaging 9.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 5-5, averaging 76.5 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Spartans: 8-2, averaging 82.6 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.