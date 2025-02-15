Norfolk State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore following Johnson’s 24-point showing

Norfolk State Spartans (20-4, 7-0 MEAC) at Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (8-14, 3-4 MEAC)

Princess Anne, Maryland; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits Maryland-Eastern Shore after Diamond Johnson scored 24 points in Norfolk State’s 88-52 win against the North Carolina Central Eagles.

The Hawks are 5-4 on their home court. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks second in the MEAC in team defense, giving up 61.7 points while holding opponents to 37.1% shooting.

The Spartans are 7-0 in conference play. Norfolk State averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 16-2 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Maryland-Eastern Shore is shooting 37.5% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points higher than the 37.1% Norfolk State allows to opponents. Norfolk State scores 10.3 more points per game (72.0) than Maryland-Eastern Shore gives up (61.7).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zamara Haynes is scoring 11.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Hawks. Mahogony Lester is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 45.5% over the past 10 games.

Johnson is shooting 45.2% and averaging 19.0 points for the Spartans. Kierra Wheeler is averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 38.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 79.8 points, 36.5 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 13.4 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Data Skrive.